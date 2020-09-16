Concord Police officers receive Life Saving Award

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Concord Police officers have been presented with the department’s Life Saving Award for their actions to help the victim of a gunshot wound.
According to police, MPO Eric Cox and Officer E. Hamilton have received the department’s Life Saving Award.
On August 22, 2020, officers were dispatched to an aggravated assault. When Officer Eric Hamilton arrived on the scene, he quickly discovered a victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to his legs. Officer Hamilton quickly assessed the victim’s wounds and then applied his department issued tourniquet to the leg bleeding the most profusely.
Master Police Officer Eric Cox arrived just as Officer Hamilton applied the first tourniquet. MPO Cox used his medical training to assess Hamilton’s tourniquet and directed Hamilton how to adjust it to make it more effective. As he did that, MPO Cox applied his tourniquet to the other leg. MPO Cox then was able to calm the victim and assured him that they had stopped the bleeding.
EMS Major Justin Brines submitted a letter concurring with the life-saving efforts of MPO Cox and Officer Hamilton writing, “They acted quickly and applied tourniquets to the lower extremities of the patient, preventing excessive, life-threatening bleeding.”
Master Police Officer Cox and Officer Hamilton displayed the courage to assist a citizen with significant injuries on the scene of a volatile incident. They exhibited teamwork, maintained professionalism and displayed concern for the victim. With their assistance, the victim is expected to make a full recovery.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.