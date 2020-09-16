CMS Board discusses phased approach to bring students back to classrooms, possible furloughs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School board is expected to vote on plans families and staff have anxiously awaited for weeks - a phased approach to bring students back into the classroom.
Sources tell WBTV the board is expected to approve a plan at their specially-called meeting Wednesday evening to include a phased approach for in-person learning, similar to a Plan B style.
Plan B+ remote was originally the intended plan for how the district would start the school year, until a last minute pivot to Plan C.
At the meeting, officials are discussing the plans to return to in-person learning in a phased approach and the possibility of employee furloughs.
Sources say those furloughs specifically impact people whose positions by nature can’t work remotely.
Although the plans for a return to in-person learning are in the works, parents and the school board’s opinions on how those plans should play out, are split.
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston opened Wednesday night’s meeting by saying there is no scenario that a district anywhere could choose that would protect from all risks, but he says they will make sure they do their best to protect everyone as much as they can, emphasizing high-risk students and staff.
Winston says the board already voted they will move to bring students in the Exceptional Children (EC) program back into the classroom on a targeted date of Sept. 29.
These are students with disabilities or with the most complex and intensive needs. The EC population in CMS is about 2,500 students. Schools that could reopen for these students include Metro School, Charlotte Mecklenburg Academy and other specialized learning facilities.
EC parents have said remote learning doesn’t work for their kids. They say having their kids sit in front of small computer screens hours at a time while at home has been frustrating for the students and parents.
Whether parents were for or against bringing kids back in the classroom, one thing they did agree on was transparency.
Many parents said they’d like the district to be transparent about what metrics they will use to decide when students will come back in the classroom
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.