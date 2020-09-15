Touchdown Club makes donation to Cabarrus County Schools

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Touchdown Club recently made a donation to support athletics in Cabarrus County Schools.
Director of Athletics Bryan Tyson received the $8000 donation from John Rocco, executive director of The Touchdown Club last week. The money will be used for CCS high school athletic programs.
The Touchdown Club has been supporting high school athletics since its inception in 1990. The Charlotte Touchdown Club is a 501(c)3 non-profit Sports-Social organization founded in 1990 for the purpose of promoting high school, collegiate, and professional football in the Charlotte region.
When it began, the Touchdown Club held weekly luncheons generally attended by ten to fifteen representatives from local colleges and the media. Since that time, the Club has grown as well as diversified, boasting a Sponsor Team of over seventy companies.
