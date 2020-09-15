Three Rivers Land Trust to host paddle race on Rocky River

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust is excited to announce we will be hosting a paddle race on the Rocky River in Stanly and Anson Counties on October 10th, 2020.
This race will start at the Hwy 205 Boat Launch (7801 NC-205, Marshville , NC) and end at the Hwy 138 Boat Launch (10739 NC 138, Oakboro, NC 28129). This route is approximately 7 miles from start to finish.
Participants will arrive at 7:30am and drop their boats off at the Hwy 205 Boat Launch and then drive their personal vehicle to the Hwy 138 Boat Launch. Participants will park their cars and then board a shuttle provided by the Land Trust which will take all of the participants back to the Hwy 205 Starting Point. At 9:00am, the race will begin.
“With its scenic rock outcrops and bluffs, diversity of wildlife, and beautiful pastoral setting, the Rocky River is a little-known paddling gem found in our region,” states Executive Director Travis Morehead. “This paddle race will be a great introduction to a river that may be a new paddle for many participants. Three Rivers Land Trust has protected a number of properties along this important waterway, and has always had a focus on water quality protection, preserving over 283 miles of stream frontage in our region since 1995.”
“Folks have really gotten out on the water these past few months,” explains Michael Fulk, Associate Director. “Stores are sold out of kayaks, canoes, and outdoor equipment and we are excited to see so many new folks trying out these past times. We would love to have you bring your equipment and join us. This race benefits conservation of these important waterways, so you can give back to your community while having fun!”
Participants will have the option to pay an entry fee of $35 (without a t-shirt) or $50 (with a t-shirt) and must bring their own boat. T-shirts must be ordered by October 1st to ensure you receive your size.
Sponsorships are available, and for more information, contact Land Trust staff at 704-647-0302 or tiffany@threeriverslandtrust.org. You can register as a sponsor or participant at https://threeriverslandtrust.org/rocky-river-paddle-race/.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.