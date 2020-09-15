Three Horry County firefighters to help battle Oregon wildfires

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three Horry County firefighters will be deployed to Oregon to help in battling the wildfires.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, wildfire team members Cpt. Turner, Cpt. Rainbolt and Lt. Martin will be part of a 20-person South Carolina/Georgia initial attack wildland handcrew team.
HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey said the team is currently in Jackson, Miss., waiting for their plane to deliver them to Oregon. Once there, they’ll be prepositioned for initial fire attack on any new wildfires, or to fight an existing fire if it were to blow up, officials said.
According to Casey, the regional team is being brought in as reinforcements to help crews in Oregon combat the wildfires.
“They’re going to get very busy very quickly and we know their training with Horry County has prepared them as well as possible to help on a national level,” Casey said.
Wildfires in Oregon, Washington and California have killed at least 36 people, destroyed neighborhoods and enveloped the West Coast in smoke, according to the Associated Press.
