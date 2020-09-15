Teen missing from Union Co. may be with man from Va.

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Union County are asking for the public’s help finding a 17-year-old girl believed to be with a man from Virginia.
Katie Anne Fleig was last seen around 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 at her home on Windy Hill Lane in Indian Trail. Officials say she was picked up by a 20-year-old man possibly named Ryan.
The two left in an older-model gold Ford Focus with Virginia tags that begin with the letter K. A photo of the car was captured on a Ring doorbell camera.
Fleig is described as a white female with red hair and hazel eyes. She is 5′2″ tall and weighs 110 lbs. It’s believed she was wearing a pink shirt with white stripes, ripped jeans and a green jacket.
The pair were possibly spotted at Sweet Frog in Sun Valley around noon and in uptown Charlotte around 4 p.m. on Sept. 11.
A Facebook page, “Finding Katie Anne Fleig,” has been started to help bring her home.
Anyone who sees Fleig or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789.
