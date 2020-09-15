Senator: Allowing college athletes NIL pay is ‘huge mistake’

(AP) - The fourth congressional hearing this year on how to allow college athletes to earn money off their names, images and likenesses came with a stern warning.
Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina says athletes profiting would be a “huge mistake” that would damage college sports.
The NCAA is changing its rules to allow athletes to profit from their fame.
University of Wisconsin chancellor Rebecca Blank and Utah State athletic director John Hartwell were among those who testified before the Senate Committee of Health, Education, Labor & Pensions.
