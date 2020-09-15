Sally’s heavy rain eventually comes here

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get set for a couple of very nice day! Both today and Wednesday will be pleasant, with cool mornings, mild afternoons and comfortable humidity levels.
High temperatures in the upper 70s are forecast both days with overnight lows in the 50s tonight and 60s Wednesday night.
Rain chances ramp up Thursday and continue into Friday, as the remnants of what is now Hurricane Storm Sally move through the Carolinas late in the week. A First Alert has been issued for the likelihood of heavy rain and flash flooding.
The early forecast calls for around 2-3 inches of rain north of I-40 – farther away from the storm center – but as much as 6-8 inches of rain in the southern parts of the WBTV viewing area – closer to the expected storm track – but much is yet to be nailed down as there are substantial model differences in timing and track.
As the storm pulls away early late Friday night, dry and pleasant weather – a real shot of Autumn weather - will return for the weekend. Highs are forecast to be in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the cool 40s and 50s.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
