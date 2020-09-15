PJ Washington named to 2020 NBA All-Rookie Second Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The NBA announced Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington was named to the All-Rookie Second Team for the 2019-20 season.
He becomes the 12th player in franchise history to receive All-Rookie honors, and the first to receive the honor since 2013.
Washington averaged 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 blocks per game. He averaged 1.5 threes per game, shooting a .374 clip from beyond the arc.
Washington ranks in the top ten of all rookies (min. 15 games played) in three-point field goals, rebounds, blocks, and steals per game, as well as three-point shooting percentage (min. 50 attempts).
Washington joins Terence Davis (Toronto), Rui Hachimura (Washington), Tyler Herro (Miami) and Coby White (Chicago) on the 2019-20 All-Rookie Second Team.
The Kentucky product scored a franchise-record 27 points in his NBA debut on Oct. 23 vs. Chicago on 9-17 shooting, including 7-11 from three-point range. His seven three-point field goals set an NBA record for three-pointers made by an NBA rookie in his first game.
Washington was selected to represent Team USA for the 2020 Rising Stars Game as a part of NBA All-Star weekend in which he had eight points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Previous Charlotte players to receive All-Rookie honors include Rex Chapman, J.R. Reid, Kendall, Gill, Larry Johnson, Alonzo Mourning, Emeka Okafor, Raymond Felton, Walter Herrmann, Adam Morrison, D.J. Augustin, and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.
