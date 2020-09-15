Photo of kindergartner working from home is ‘a total mood’

Moms like Coombs and McDowell certainly aren’t alone — most parents with school-aged children are dealing with stress, as are their kids. According to a Gallup Poll in May, when 97% of parents said their child’s school was closed, nearly three in 10 said their child was “already experiencing harm” to their emotional or mental health because of social distancing and closures. Another 14% indicated their child was approaching their limits, and predicted they could continue social distancing only few more weeks until their mental health suffered.