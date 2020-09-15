One more nice day before Sally pays us an unwelcome visit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weather will remain nice for the rest of the evening. Rain shouldn’t be a problem and temperatures will cool off nicely. In fact, we will start Wednesday morning in the upper 50s.
The rest of Wednesday will be a decent day but clouds will be on the increase. Highs will be in the upper 70s. The rain chance is only 10% and the pleasant humidity levels will stick around.
We will be watching the remnants of Sally Thursday and Friday. The timing is still uncertain.
The American models are much faster – bringing in heavy rain on Thursday and keeping Friday almost dry.
The European is much slower – bringing in rain late on Thursday with a wash-out on Friday.
So for now, both days are First Alerts until we can pin things down more.
What we do know is that we should plan for lots of rain. 3-5″ of rain doesn’t seem unreasonable. That could lead to localized flash flooding. Severe storms don’t seem terribly likely.
We clear out for the weekend. It will be REALLY nice! Highs will be in the low 70s with overnight lows in the low 50s. Dew points will be the lowest we’ve seen in months!
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.