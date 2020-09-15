Milder, calmer conditions return ahead of heavy rain from Sally’s remnants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies, low humidity and below-average temperatures will give the air a fall-like feel today and tomorrow.
Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s across the Piedmont Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tonight, lows will drop into the 40s and 50s across the WBTV viewing area under increasing cloud cover. Clouds will thicken throughout the day tomorrow as Sally moves inland and closer to the Carolinas.
A few light showers are possible late Wednesday, but the bulk of the heavy rain associated with the remnants of Sally will arrive Thursday into Friday. Local forecast rainfall amounts range from 2 to 6+ inches by Saturday morning.
With the arrival of heavy downpours over a short period of time, flash flooding will be likely in some communities. However, the risk for damaging wind and weak tornadoes is low.
After the rain pushes east off the Atlantic Coast, high pressure will sweep in providing sunshine, dry air and highs in the lower 70s through the weekend ahead.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
