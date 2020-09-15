Man wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a minor in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man is wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a minor in York County.
Deputies are looking for 34-year-old Brandon Aaron Demeyere, wanted for two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Demeyere is described as standing 5′11″ tall and weighing 16 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Officials say he has several tattoos on his neck, chest and arms.
If you have seen or have any information on Demeyere, call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059.
