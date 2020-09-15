Man charged in theft of missing North Carolina man’s car

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a car that police say belongs to a missing North Carolina man.
The News & Observer reports that detectives in Virginia arrested 34-year-old Justin Fernando Merritt in Danville, Virginia, just over the North Carolina border.
He was charged with robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police said the stolen Range Rover belongs to 39-year-old William “Andy” Banks, 39, of Raleigh, who has been missing since Saturday.
The car was found Monday, but Banks is still missing.
