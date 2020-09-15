Man charged in shooting death of Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a man in the shooting death of a man in Charlotte in early September.
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit have charged 27-year-old Da’Reem Dante Gaskin with the murder of 28-year-old Deante Bryon Brown.
Police say Brown arrived at Atrium Health Main with a gunshot wound around 5:30 p.m. The man died from his injuries a short time later, according to police.
As a result of continued investigation, Homicide Unit detectives identified Gaskin as a suspect in this case.
On Sept. 15, Gaskin was apprehended with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
After being interviewed, Gaskin was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder, discharging a firearm into occupied vehicle in operation, and firearm by felon.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.