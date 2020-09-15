Man arrested in fatal shooting of man in shopping center parking lot in Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man in the fatal shooting of a man in a shopping center parking lot in Pineville Monday night.
The Pineville Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s-Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force have located and arrested 36-year-old Bryan Thomas Hancock for second-degree murder, stemming from the homicide of 35-year-old James Lee Christel.
Police say Hancock was tracked down at an address in south Charlotte and arrested without incident. Hancock is in custody and an investigation is still active and ongoing.
The incident happened before 12:30 a.m. outside of Fox & Hound in the Countryside Shopping Center off Pineville-Matthews Road.
Police say Christel was shot multiple times.
“Very rare, this is extremely rare for us," Pineville police said. "We almost never have calls for service down here.”
Officials say they are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.
