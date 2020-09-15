CMS Board expected to vote on plans to ‘phase students’ back into in-person learning, similar to Plan B style

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School board is expected to vote on plans families and staff have anxiously awaited for weeks.
Sources tell WBTV the board is expected to approve a plan at their specially called meeting Wednesday evening to include a phased approach for in-person learning, similar to a Plan B style.
Plan B+ remote was originally the intended plan for how the district would start the school year, until a last minute pivot to Plan C.
As previously reported, September 29 is the intended target date to send some students back to class. Students including those who are in the exceptional children program; students with disabilities or the most complex and intensive needs.
The EC population in CMS is about 2500 students.
Schools that could reopen for these students include Metro School, Charlotte Mecklenburg Academy and other specialized learning facilities.
EC parents have said remote learning doesn’t work for their kids.
They say having their kids sit in front of small computer screens hours at a time while at home has been frustrating for the students and parents.
