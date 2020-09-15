Chesterfield County administrator addresses rumors surrounding animal services

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Chesterfield County Administrator Tim Eubanks is responding to rumors surrounding animal services in the county.
In an initial statement, Eubanks said although the county believes some of the allegations are inaccurate, they have engaged the Humane Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to provide any guidance on this issue.
In a follow up statement, Eubanks directly addressed allegations aimed at Animal Services concerning rescue organizations and food availability.
“Over the last several weeks, and especially the last few days, there has been significant amount of misinformation spread through social media and other means concerning Chesterfield County Animal Services. I certainly understand and appreciate these concerns and, for that reason, I am issuing this statement to clear up a number of these issues. I cannot, however, comment on personal matters,” Eubanks said.
The county administrator says rescue organizations have not been banned from pulling animals from the shelter.
“Various rescues have been pulling animals, both cats and dogs, and will continue to do so. Additionally, of course, animals are available to individuals for adoption. We appreciate the services that rescue organizations provide and look forward to continuing to work with these organizations to find forever homes for as many animals as possible,” Eubanks said.
He emphasized that all rescue organizations must abide by the same policies and procedures and, when a rescue organization fails to do so, that organization’s ability to pull animals may be suspended until such time as the particular issue can be addressed.
All county buildings remain closed to the public at this time due to COVID-19, Eubanks said.
The county administrator says the allegation that there is a food shortage at the animal shelter is “patently false.”
“In addition to the food that is donated to the shelter, which is greatly appreciated, shelter staff also has the ability to purchase food at any time. The annual budget for Chesterfield County Animal Services is over $460,000 and the current facility was built in 2016 at a cost of $1,000,000. Chesterfield County takes the issue of animal services seriously and these numbers reflect that,” Eubanks said.
“Finally, as some of you are aware, three members of both the Humane Society South Carolina (HSPCA) and No Kill South Carolina, recently spent three days here in Chesterfield performing an assessment at the Chesterfield County Animal Services. I met with the Humane Society member and No Kill South Carolina members both before and after the review of the shelter and welcome their input as to possible improvements. Most importantly, it is my understanding that there were no signs of animal abuse or neglect. Once the Humane Society’s assessment is complete, I will be meeting with them again to review their recommendation. At that point, I anticipate that the Animal Services Committee will meet and it is my hope that all parties involved can work together to make Chesterfield County Animal Services the best it can be,” Eubanks said.
