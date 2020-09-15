Chesterfield County administrator addresses rumors surrounding animal services

“Finally, as some of you are aware, three members of both the Humane Society South Carolina (HSPCA) and No Kill South Carolina, recently spent three days here in Chesterfield performing an assessment at the Chesterfield County Animal Services. I met with the Humane Society member and No Kill South Carolina members both before and after the review of the shelter and welcome their input as to possible improvements. Most importantly, it is my understanding that there were no signs of animal abuse or neglect. Once the Humane Society’s assessment is complete, I will be meeting with them again to review their recommendation. At that point, I anticipate that the Animal Services Committee will meet and it is my hope that all parties involved can work together to make Chesterfield County Animal Services the best it can be,” Eubanks said.