Charlotte police officers surprise boy for fourth birthday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several Charlotte police officers showed up to surprised a boy for his fourth birthday.
The surprise happened on Sunday, Sept. 13, Kendric Kempson’s fourth birthday. The family live off Remount Road in west Charlotte.
Kendric’s mother Tania Johnson says the idea came about because Kendric loves police cars and fire trucks.
Grandmother, Alice Beckham, reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and set up the surprise.
For a moment, the family didn’t think CMPD was coming until they got a call back on Sunday that they were on the way.
“He was excited. He was shocked,” Johnson said. “I was crying. I was overwhelmed.”
“Officers are gratified to have the opportunity to connect with young people in our community in such an impactful way. We appreciate the recognition and we’re eager to continue engaging,” a statement from CMPD read.
