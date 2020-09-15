Charlotte 49ers starting QB Chris Reynolds out indefinitely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte 49ers got some bad news today as starting quarterback Chris Reynolds will not play this Saturday at #11 North Carolina due to an upper body injury. He is out indefinitely.
Redshirt junior Dom Shoffner will start Saturday against the Tar Heels.
Reynolds was hurt on the first play of the game this past Saturday at App State, but played through the pain and finished the game. The Niners passing game struggled against ASU as Reynolds was just 11 of 30 passing for 140 yards. He threw 2 interceptions and had no touchdown passes.
“Obviously he wants to play,” said Niners head coach Will Healy. “He’s a competitor. He showed it on Saturday. He’s one of the toughest I have ever been around. We’ll miss him, but we are excited about Dom having an opportunity.”
Head coach Will Healy didn’t find out that Reynolds was hurt until Sunday. The team has sent Reynolds to see a doctor and hopes to have a time line soon on his possible return.
Shoffner transferred to Charlotte from Monroe College, a junior college in New Rochelle, NY. Last season, Dom threw for over 24 hundred yards and 27 TD. He also rushed for 14 more scores.
“This is why we took Dom-- in case something happens to Chris," said coach. “He’s a bigger quarterback. He runs it extremely well. He can execute well with our RPO stuff. He throws a really good deep ball and he has a good presence about him. Dom has prepared like the starter and we are excited to have the chance to watch him on Saturday.”
