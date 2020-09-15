Charlotte Army veteran on a ‘mission,’ set to help in Hurricane Sally relief efforts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Hurricane Sally continues to push towards the Gulf Coast, there is a Charlotte resident and Army veteran waiting to help those in need.
This is the second time in a matter of weeks that Curtis Drafton and his non-profit, The US Veterans Hall of Fame, will be assisting and volunteering with relief efforts.
“Alright...Hurricane Sally starting to roll in," Drafton said in a video message.
He says being there to help others is important.
“Their new surreal reality is they wake up and sometimes don’t know where the next meal is coming from, next opportunity of employment to take care of their family is coming from. You are looking at more than a person that has lost everything...their spirit is broken," he said.
Three weeks ago, he was in Louisiana helping with Hurricane Laura relief efforts.
Now, he’s in Gulfport, Miss., hunkered down. Once Sally makes landfall Wednesday morning and the sky clears, he says it’s go time.
“As soon as the storm passes over, we want to immediately start evacuation for those who didn’t get the opportunity during the normal evacuation route," Drafton said. "We start grabbing people in low water rescue, what we do is assist Coast Guard.”
Assisting others in their time of need, his mission in life.
“I don’t have to go home at night, turn home the TV or laptop and say ‘man those people are suffering.’ We walk out and get to accomplish something. There is a mission with this," he added.
Drafton says he is expecting for the group to stay in Mississippi for at least two weeks. After, they will reassess the damage and make another decision.
For more information on the non-profit organization and ways you can help, click here.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.