Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2003 file photo, William H. Gates Sr., left, smiles while sitting next to his son, Bill Gates Jr., during the dedication and grand opening of the William H. Gates Hall, new home of the University of Washington School of Law in Seattle. Bill Gates Sr., a lawyer and philanthropist and father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at age 94. (Source: AP Photo/John Froschauer, File/AP)
By Associated Press | September 15, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT - Updated September 15 at 7:11 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — William H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has died at 94.

Gates died peacefully Monday at his beach home in Washington state from Alzheimer’s disease, the family announced Tuesday.

In an obituary the family credited the patriarch with a “deep commitment to social and economic equity,” noting that he was responsible for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s first efforts to improve global health as well as his advocacy for progressive taxation, especially unsuccessful efforts to pass a state income tax on the wealthy in Washington.

“My dad’s wisdom, generosity, empathy, and humility had a huge influence on people around the world,” Bill Gates wrote in a tribute.

