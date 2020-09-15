Authorities arrest two more people in connection to 2015 Robeson County homicide

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that two more people have been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened nearly four years ago.
Ismul Hines, 43, of Charlotte, and Kenneth McCoy, 26, of Laurinburg face several charges including murder in connection to Rodney Murphy’s shooting death back in 2016.
Deputies responded on Sept. 28, 2015 to a home invasion in the 3300 block of Shaw Road in St. Pauls. When they arrived, they found the 51-year-old dead from a gunshot wound.
Authorities said during the home invasion two other men were shot and a woman was assaulted.
Both Hines and McCoy are at the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond.
Back in 2016, deputies also arrested and charged Quatrell Nicholson and Carson Brown, both of Laurinburg, in connection to Murphy’s death.
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins stated that the arrests of Hines and McCoy are examples of the hard work and dedication done by his office to try and bring closure to the families of the victims.
The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, Laurinburg Police Department and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department helped with the investigation, which is still ongoing.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at 910-671-3100.
