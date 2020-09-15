About 100 anti-mask protesters meet at SC State House for rally

“You know what? People die every day. They die of car accidents, they die of flu, they die of all types of other diseases, but I’m not putting the economy above anybody’s life. Everybody’s life is sacred, but we don’t know if all 3,000 of those lives that have been reported have actually died from COVID because we can’t trust the numbers,” Stutts said in reference to the nearly 3,000 lives DHEC says have died as a result of coronavirus.