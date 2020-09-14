78-year-old Charlotte man has been missing for nearly two months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are still searching for a 78-year-old Charlotte man who has been missing since the end of August.
Police say David Crawford was reported missing Monday, August 31 after he was last seen in the area of LaSalle Street. Several days after his disappearance, a Silver Alert was issued.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Crawford is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Crawford is described as a Black man, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. He has short gray hair with brown eyes.
Police say he may walk “hunched over.”
He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, blue long-sleeved button-up shirt with white sneakers.
Anyone with information on Crawford’s whereabouts is asked to call CMPD at 704-336-2340.
