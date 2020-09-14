Skeletal remains found in Charlotte, identified as 78-year-old man missing since August 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say they have identified skeletal remains found Wednesday as those of a 78-year-old man who was missing from Charlotte since August of 2020.

Around 1:12 p.m.., CMPD says the skeletal remains of a human body were discovered on Lasalle Street.

After review by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office, the remains were identified as David Crawford, who disappeared on August 31, 2020.

Homicide Unit & Missing Persons Unit detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this case but do not believe foul play is involved.

Police say David Crawford was reported missing Monday, August 31 after he was last seen in the area of LaSalle Street. Several days after his disappearance, a Silver Alert was issued.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said early on that Crawford was believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. On Tuesday, Dec. 8, officials said the Silver Alert had been canceled but did not provide any other details.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to provide that information by calling 9-1-1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

