Work continues to improve City Park lake in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - In August of 2019 the lake at Salisbury’s City Park looked “horrible” according to one resident.
“It looks horrible. I’ve never seen it look like this," Sharon Ann Ellis said at the time.
Algae and weeds had taken over and there was a lot of trash.
“The new issue is the lake is shallow due to sediments and things that have been running in the lake over the years,” said Stephen Brown, Landscape Architect and Project Manager for the City of Salisbury. “Leaves, trash, debris, these kinds of things getting into the lake. What happens when the lake gets shallow, the sunlight makes the nutrients go crazy, and that creates algae.”
For months now the city has been working on a fix that will make the lake, and the park, as nice as it has ever been.
First, they had to drain the lake, stabilize the dam, remove all that hydrilla, then make repairs and start adding new enhancements.
“...which included some sidewalks that will go all the way around the lake, and we put some stuff like the new boardwalk, folks can go out, look at the lake, fish if they want to," said Craig Powers of the City of Salisbury. "We’ve actually added some fun things inside the lake, we’ve added some fish habitat…broken concrete pipes other structures that will make the fishing a little bit better here at City Lake.”
City crews and Mother Nature are in the process of filling the lake again now, and once that’s done, the lake will be stocked with fish, hopefully in December.
The four acre lake was built n 1936.
