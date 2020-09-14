Woman charged with heroin possession after man nearly dies in her arms

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was charged with drug possession after a man who had apparently overdosed nearly died in her arms.
Salisbury Police say they responded to an overdose call in the 600 block of Bringle Ferry Road on Saturday. When they arrived they found Jamie Danielle Pulliam, 43, holding a man and crying that he was dying.
The man was revived using narcan. When he was again conscious, the man was angry with police and emergency responders and demanded that they leave. He also demanded that Pulliam leave.
While conducting a search, police say they found heroin inside a foil ball in Pulliam’s purse. Pulliam was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance. She was released on a bond of $1000.
