Volunteer firefighters hurt after vehicle knocks off fire truck mirror, drives away in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say two volunteer firefighters are injured after a vehicle knocked off a mirror on a fire truck and drove away in Rowan County.
According to a Facebook post from Gold Hill Volunteer Fire Department, the incident happened in front of the station during training Monday night.
Two firefighters when a vehicle hit their brush truck mirror. Officials say the mirror went flying, hitting and hurting the two firefighters who have small abrasions and glass in their eyes.
The department is asking if anyone knows who hit the truck to please contact them or the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say the truck that hit the mirror should be missing a mirror or parts of a driver’s side mirror and is possibly a Dodge Ram. It’s described as a larger pickup truck with orange LED lights in the grill and half halo LED headlights.
