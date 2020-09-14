UNC Charlotte Alumni Association to provide scholarships for students active in promoting social justice, social action

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC Charlotte Alumni Association created a new scholarship dedicated to promoting social action and racial justice.
The UNC Charlotte Alumni Association Scholarship provides financial assistance for students “engaged in social action, racial justice and economic efforts with their communities.”
The newly-created Scholarship for Social Justice is available for returning undergraduate students with financial need, shows potential academic success, and has a record of service or social action at UNC Charlotte, in the greater Charlotte community or in their hometown.
“It is important to recognize and support our students that are working hard to increase social justice in our community,” said Courtney Hunt, president of the UNC Charlotte Young Alumni Chapter.
Students interested in the new scholarship will be required to complete an interview as part of the application review process. While not automatically renewable, the Scholarship for Social Justice may be awarded to the same recipient more than one time.
Each recipient will receive a minimum award of $1,500.
“The Alumni Association is committed to increasing diversity and outreach in meaningful ways for our alumni networks, our volunteers, our students and the University community at large,” said Sallie Sistare, executive director of Alumni Affairs. “This scholarship provides the opportunity to promote the work our students are doing to create a more equitable, enriching and safe environment at UNC Charlotte and the community beyond the University.”
In support of the Scholarship for Social Justice, the UNC Charlotte Foundation Board is generously matching, dollar-for-dollar, gifts made to the scholarship fund up to $125,000.
To make a gift to the UNC Charlotte Alumni Association Scholarship for Social Justice, visit crowdfund.uncc.edu/socialjustice.
