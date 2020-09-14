Shoe Show makes donation to N.C. Firefighters Burned Children’s Fund

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Shoe Show recently made a donation to the North Carolina Firefighters Burned Children Fund.
The $500 donation was presented to the Kannapolis Fire Department by Carolyn Tucker of Shoe Show, Inc. The donation will be used to purchase tennis shoes for North Carolina’s two burn centers.
People who have severe burns typically cannot wear any of their shoes due to swelling and other medical conditions which occur. Tennis shoes are comfortable for burn patients and help make the transition of learning to walk again easier.
According to the organization’s web site, the Firefighters' Burned Children Fund, Inc. (FFBCF) is operated for the sole purpose of raising funds. This can be done by a variety of methods, the most common of which is saving aluminum cans. The proceeds earned are then used to provide non-medical assistance to child burn victims, and developing and implementing burn prevention programs.
The Firefighters' Burned Children Fund promotes the involvement of fire departments and fire service organizations that are interested in working within their communities and with other participants of the Fund in reducing the number and the severity of burn injuries.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.