Scattered storms expected in the Carolinas today hours before Sally makes landfall along the Gulf Coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front this afternoon and evening.
The main threats will be from frequent cloud to ground lightning, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. However, localized excessive rainfall and flash flooding cannot be ruled out, especially in mountainous locations that received heavy rainfall over the weekend.
Highs will return to the mid 80s, and it will feel like it’s in the lower 90s before the showers and storms roll over. High pressure brings cooler and drier weather Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect highs in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies through the midweek period with lows falling to upper 50s and 60s overnight.
Dry conditions won’t last long, moisture associated with Hurricane Sally will bring the threat of heavy rainfall to the area late in the week before a fall-like air mass settles into the region over the weekend. First Alerts are in effect for Thursday and Friday as much of the areas could receive heavy rainfall as Sally’s remnants move over the Carolinas, however, at this time the exact time of the rains arrival and exit are still uncertain.
Sally was upgraded to a hurricane early Monday afternoon. The category 1 storm is currently producing sustained winds at 90 mph as it drifts west-northwest at 7 mph.
On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move over the north-central Gulf of Mexico today, approach southeastern Louisiana tonight, and make landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi on Tuesday or Tuesday night as a category 2 storm.
Afterward, Sally is expected to move slowly northeast near the northern Gulf Coast through Wednesday.
In addition to the threat of storm surge up to 11 feet, Sally is expected to produce to up 16 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of 24 inches over portions of the central Gulf Coast from the western Florida Panhandle to far southeast Louisiana through the middle of the week.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.