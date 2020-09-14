S.C. Lt. Governor Evette tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina Lt. Governor Pamela Evette tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, she announced Monday on Twitter.
“Like so many others across the world, I have contracted the COVID-19 virus,” Evette tweeted. “I began feeling unwell on Thursday morning and immediately began to self-quarantine. I was tested on Friday and got the positive result back on Saturday.”
Evette said she was only showing mild symptoms and was already feeling better by Monday. She encouraged everyone to stay safe and look out for loved ones.
“As careful as I’ve been, this really does show how easily the virus is spread. Please continue to be diligent in keeping yourselves and your loved ones safe,” she said.
According to a spokesperson for the Governor’s Office, “The Lieutenant Governor began feeling unwell - with a mild sore throat and a headache - on Thursday morning, which is when she decided to cancel her public appearances and isolate at home.”
All members of staff who have been in close contact with Evette are currently self-quarantined and will remain so for the appropriate 14-day period of time, officials said.
“Upon learning of the Lieutenant Governor’s positive test result, Governor McMaster and the First Lady were immediately tested by SCDHEC and both results – received Sunday – were negative.”
As of Monday, officials say there is no indication of when or where Evette contracted the virus.
“This goes to show just how contagious this virus really is and further demonstrates how important it is to prioritize each other’s health and safety – just as the Lieutenant Governor did immediately upon exhibiting symptoms,” said Brian Symmes.
