Salisbury’s Access 16 is now WSRG TV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - ACCESS16, Salisbury’s local government station, has rebranded as WSRG-TV, Salisbury-Rowan Gov TV.
Salisbury & Rowan County residents can watch WSRG-TV on Fision/Hotwire (HD channel 394) and Spectrum (channel 16).
The station, founded in April 2005, broadcasts local government-related programming, including Salisbury City Council meetings, Rowan County Commissioner Meetings,
Rowan County Weather forecasts, interview-style shows, and various special events, such as holiday parades and election candidate forums. While a rebrand had been discussed for some time, the relocation of the station from channel 16 on Fibrant to channel 394 on Hotwire Communications, was the driving factor to rename the station without including a channel number in the name.
I’m excited to be entering this new chapter of local government television," said Station Manager Jason Parks. “WSRG-TV will strive to carry on the tradition set by ACCESS16 by providing the residents of Salisbury & Rowan County with up-to-date, relevant local government content.”
WSRG-TV will continue to broadcast local government content to Rowan County residents in Salisbury, Granite Quarry, Rockwell, Faith, China Grove and Cleveland.
For more information on WSRG-TV programming, visit WSRGTV.com, email Parks at TVStationManager@SalisburyNC.gov, or call (704) 638-5320.
