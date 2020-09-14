Rock Hill school leaders step closer to changing mask policy

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A mask policy put into place at Rock Hill schools could soon change after a vote Monday night during first reading.
The original mask policy required students to wear a face covering at all times while on district property except during lunch.
During Monday’s meeting, school leaders discussed adding breaks for students.
The proposed change would give elementary school students up to a 10-minute break each hour during school. Middle school students would also get up to a 10-minute break during academic core classes and a five-minute break during elective courses. For high school students, a 10-minute break would be given during each course.
Anyone playing outside during P.E. would also get a break as long as 6 feet of social distancing happens.
The proposed change was passed 6-1 during first reading. A second reading is required before any change goes into effect.
The proposed change comes after parents voiced their disapproval of the policy. One resident held a sign that read, "Bring back 5-day in-school class no mask.”
But other parents say they want masks and worry about their children’s safety at school.
“I think it’s too iffy. It’s life or death. You’re asking us to send our kids to school, to trust other people with their lives. Look how other people are acting now, they don’t even want to wear the mask," said
District leaders say their goal is getting students back inside the classroom five days a week. A second reading of the changes to the mask policy is set for Sept. 28.
