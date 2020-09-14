Remains found near N.C. campsite 'with a bear scavenging’ belonged to Illinois man

As bear lurked, hikers find man’s remains near Great Smoky Mountains campsite (Source: Charlotte Observer)
By Associated Press | September 14, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT - Updated September 14 at 1:29 PM

(AP) - Officials have identified a man whose remains were found scattered near a campsite in the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park as a bear lurked nearby.

News outlets report the remains belonged to 43-year-old Patrick Madura of Elgin, Illinois.

[ Bear euthanized after GSMNP officials discover it scavenging on human male remains ]

Rangers say his remains were found near Hazel Creek Trail after backpackers discovered an unoccupied tent on Friday and saw the remains “with a bear scavenging in the area.”

Rangers who responded to the call say they also saw a bear “actively scavenging on the remains” and euthanized the animal.

