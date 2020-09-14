President Trump to host ’Great American Comeback’ event in North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - President Donald Trump is returning to North Carolina for another campaign event.
The president is set to host a “Great American Comeback” event in Fayetteville.
The event is being held at Fayetteville Regional Airport on Control Tower Road on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Doors open at 3 p.m., but the event starts at 6 p.m.
In the past few weeks, Trump has visited Charlotte, the Asheville area, Wilmington and Winston-Salem during his trips to the Tar Heel state.
In a message on the Trump campaign website, it reminds potential eventgoers that attending the event means you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and “waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”
