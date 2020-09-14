Police chief says no problems with downtown cruising over the weekend in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes says his officers did not report any problems related to the cruising events that took place in downtown Salisbury over the weekend.
“I appreciate this group (Salisbury Downtown Draggers and Cruise-In) and Lenny Melton for working with the City of Salisbury and SPD on addressing the issues that came up during recent Salisbury Cruise-Ins,” Chief Stokes wrote in a social media post.
For the last few weeks, dozens of car enthusiasts have been gathering in downtown Salisbury. Many cruise Main Street, others park and sit in lawn chairs on the sidewalk to just talk and admire the cars, trucks, and motorcycles.
Several downtown businesses have welcomed the events and have stayed open with later hours to accommodate the cruisers.
A post made by Chief Stokes last week noted that there had been some complaints related to noise and blocked parking spaces during weekend cruise-in events. In that post, Chief Stokes asked participants to obey the laws if they wanted to continue having the events.
“A few caused problems for all. This weekend went well. Thus far we have received no complaints about noise, drinking, or racing, which were my biggest concerns. Officers who were in the area this weekend report no issues. We look forward to this event continuing and supporting Downtown Salisbury," Chief Stokes wrote.
