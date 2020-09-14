'Our flag was created out of unity’: S.C. sheriff weighs in on kneeling during national anthem

By WBTV Web Staff | September 14, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT - Updated September 14 at 11:20 AM

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Football players throughout the National Football League took a knee during the playing of the national anthem on Sunday.

Some players stood and raised their fist. Others stood and locked arms as the “Star-Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black national anthem, played inside stadiums.

The Carolina Panthers had eight players kneel during the national anthem, according to the Charlotte Observer.

On Sunday, a local sheriff weighed in on the kneeling debate that has been a topic of discussion throughout sports.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said on the sheriff’s office’s social media page that he believes that “our flag was created out of unity – 50 stars for 50 states.”

“It represents the melting pot of all of the many great men and women who have made this country mixed and beautiful,” Tolson said.

Tolson said those who kneel or bow during the national anthem that they are “kneeling or bowing for our God who stands for peace, unity and love for all, regardless of race, gender or nationality. We will STAND for all and KNEEL for the only one - God.”