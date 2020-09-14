Neighbor urging drivers to slow it down on Rowan Mill Road

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors in one area of Salisbury are asking city officials to do something about what they say are drivers routinely ignoring the speed limit on their street.
Rowan Mill Road is a popular cut through that a lot of drivers use daily, but resident say those drivers pay no attention to the speed limit.
The speed limit is 45 on the part near Highway 150, but it goes down to 35 as the road nears the intersection with Highway 29.
There’s a lot of traffic, George knew that when he bought his house, but he didn’t think there would be so much speeding.
“I talked to several neighbors about it and they said they had complained in the past and that it basically went nowhere," said George Williams.
As a cut-through from Highway 150 to Highway 29, it’s a busy road that is used by passenger cars as well as 18 wheelers.
A few years ago another nearby road, Sunset Drive, had a similar problem. The city installed speed humps, and that greatly slowed traffic. George is hoping for a similar solution on Rowan Mill Road, he says, before it’s too late.
“You’ve got elderly people that live on that side of the road have to cross to get their mail over here," Williams added. “It’s just a dangerous situation that is out of control.”
Williams says he has spoken to police as well as city officials, but that so far, he doesn’t think anything has been done to address his concern.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.