Missing man who allegedly jumped from vehicle, fled police found dead in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man who went missing after allegedly jumping from a vehicle while fleeing police has been found dead in Kings Mountain.
On Monday at 1 p.m., Kings Mountain Police Chief Lisa Proctor met with the immediate family of missing Melvin Lenord to inform them Lenord was found dead inside of Martin Marietta Monday morning.
Chief Proctor says she has contacted the State Bureau of Investigations to come in and do an investigation on this situation and “assist with bringing additional closure to the family.”
Police say the chase involving Lenord and Shelby officers happened Friday, and led officers from Shelby to Kings Mountain. That’s when Lenord reportedly jumped from the vehicle and ran away on foot. There is no word on what led to the chase or why Lenord was originally being sought.
Saturday morning, police said they received a call stating that Lenord had contacted someone, saying he was in the Martin Marietta area and had a broken arm. This area is just off I-85 near the Kings Mountain Quarry.
The Kings Mountain Police Department reportedly received a missing person report and got information that Lenord may have received an injury at some point.
KMPD reportedly reached out to Cleveland County Emergency Management to conduct a search and rescue operation where drones, ATVs and foot patrols attempted to locate Lenord. KMPD also contacted NC Highway Patrol for their assistance on using a helicopter to try and locate Lenord due to difficult weather conditions.
"It is with heavy hearts that I had to make to make this latest notification to the family. On behalf of the Kings Mountain Police Department and the City of Kings Mountain we would like to send our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Lenord.,” Chief Proctor said.
