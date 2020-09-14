Man seriously injured in Mint Hill shooting

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Mint Hill say a man was shot in front of a business Monday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Margaret-Wallace Road.
Officers arrived to find a 24-year-old man lying on the sidewalk in front of one of the businesses. The man had been shot, but was still conscious.
Police said he was in surgery Monday night.
Officers believe the man may have been targeted and that it doesn’t appear to be a random incident. Police found multiple shell casings on scene.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Keith Mickovic at 704-545-1085 or 704-889-2231.
