Man missing after reportedly jumping from vehicle near quarry in Kings Mountain following police chase

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Kings Mountain are searching for a man they say jumped from a vehicle following a police chase and hasn’t been seen since.
Police say the chase involving Melvin Dwight Lenord and Shelby officers happened Friday, and led officers from Shelby to Kings Mountain. That’s when Lenord reportedly jumped from the vehicle and ran away on foot.
There is no word on what led to the chase or why Lenord was originally being sought.
Officers from Kings Mountain and Shelby searched the area using K9s but were unable to locate him.
Saturday morning, police said they received a call stating that Lenord had contacted someone, saying he was in the Martin Marietta area and had a broken arm. This area is just off I-85 near the Kings Mountain Quarry.
Over the next two days crews searched the area using ATV’s, K9 officers, drones and even a helicopter on Sunday. However, Lenord was not found.
Anyone who sees Lenord, or who has received a call or text from him, is asked to immediately call the Kings Mountain Police Department at 704-734-0444.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.