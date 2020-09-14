Hurricane Sally strengthens to a category 2 storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Sally has winds of 100mph and is moving WNW at 6mph.
Sally is creeping very slowly toward the Mississippi coast. That might seem like a good thing. More time to prepare, right? This isn’t so good since the slow movement will likely mean more heavy rain for a longer period of time for the Mississippi, Alabama and Florida coast.
Some places could pick up a foot of rain in about a day. Inland flooding is a big concern.
The storm is expected to be a category 2 storm, making landfall tomorrow.
Here’s another reason the slow movement is a bad thing. The storm will only move from the southern tip of LA to southern Mississippi in about 24 hours.
That means part of the storm will stay out over the water for a while. That will prevent it from weakening. Being over land helps with that. The storm’s winds won’t die down quickly. Sometimes storms can move in and out in a matter of hours. That won’t be the case this time.
Storm surge is also a strong possibility as it always is on the Gulf coast. It could be 10-11′ in some places.
For us, the forecast hasn’t changes much. We will expect rain from Thursday into Friday. The timing is hard to pin down since the storm is still strengthening and hasn’t even made landfall yet.
We will know move after that happens. Just know there could be heavy rain in some places, with a few inches possible. That could lead to localized flooding as the remnants of Sally combine with a cold front.
Stay tuned to WBTV for the very latest.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.