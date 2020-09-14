Five fantastic days - two not so great

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have some BIG weather swings over the next seven days!
Let’s start with the good stuff. Showers are possible this evening as a cold front moves through. However, when it does, we will reap the benefits. The current muggy air will move out and a refreshing, fall-like air mass will replace it.
The humidity will drop drastically for Tuesday and Wednesday. Blue skies, low rain chances and highs in the upper 70s will pay us a visit too.
Then we must get ready for a visit from the remnants of Sally. The hurricane is currently a category 2 storm off the coast of Mississippi and will creep closer over the next 24 hours.
After making landfall, it will head to the northeast and closer to us. It is hard to say exactly when or how much rain we will get.
However, there is a First Alert in place from Thursday through Friday. It won’t be raining the whole time, but the rain will be heavy as the core of the remnants move through.
We will be able to nail down the timeline after the storm makes landfall. Just know we have the potential for heavy rain and several inches in the rain gauge.
After the storm moves on, we will have a beautiful weekend! Highs will be in the upper 70s and it will feel like fall again!
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
