Driver fleeing from police crashes on Catawba College campus

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver being pursued by police in Salisbury crashed his car into bushes near the cafeteria at Catawba College on Friday night.
According to the police report, officers had attempted to stop a man driving a Chevrolet Lumina. The officers said the driver had run through a stop sign. Instead of stopping, the driver led officers on a pursuit in the area of Brenner Avenue leading towards Catawba College.
The driver eventually jumped the curb and crashed into bushes near the cafeteria. The driver was able to jump and run from the car before police could get stopped.
Warrants have now been issued for Keenen Cowan, 33, for felony flee to elude arrest. Cowan has a lengthy criminal record, including ten arrests in the last five years on various charges.
Police identified Cowan as the driver when they found his I.D. card and mail inside the car, and followed up with the registered owner of the car.
No injuries were reported. Catawba College sent out an alert for students to shelter in place as police searched for Cowan.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.