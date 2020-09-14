Dr. Lynn Moody to retire as superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools

“Dear RSS Staff, I will be retiring as Superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools effective December 31, 2020. My colleagues have said that when the time for retirement comes, you will know. Well, I know the time has come for me to take this next step in my journey. It has been a privilege to serve the children in Rowan County alongside all of you, and I am very grateful for all the support we receive from our community partners in educating our children. We still have much to accomplish during the next few months to ensure that our students continue to receive an extraordinary education and exceptional services. Thank you for all you do for children in making that happen,” Dr. Moody wrote in the email.