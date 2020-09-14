Cool temps & low humidity first, Sally pays a late-week visit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will bring a mixture of clouds and sunshine and the warmest weather of the week.
Afternoon readings will run back up to the middle 80s again with noticeable humidity levels making for another sticky day.
But this will be the last real warm, humid day for a while.
A cold front will move across the Carolinas this evening, bringing the chance for scattered late-day thundershowers.
Behind the front, cooler and drier air will filter in with overnight lows dipping back into the 50s in the mountains and foothills and 60s around the Piedmont.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be pleasant, with cool mornings, mild afternoons and comfortable humidity levels.
High temperatures in the upper 70s are forecast both days with overnight lows in the 50s Tuesday night and 60s Wednesday night.
Rain chances ramp up Thursday and continue into Friday as the remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Sally move through the Carolinas.
A First Alert has been issued for the likelihood on heavy rain and potential flash flooding. Dry and pleasant weather – a real shot of Autumn weather - will return for the weekend.
In the Atlantic Ocean, we have Tropical Storm Sally, Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Depression Rene, and Tropical Depression #20 (which looks to become Tropical Storm Teddy).
Tropical Storm Sally is located on the Gulf Coast side of Florida, and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane today as it moves westward over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
Sally is expected to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane and make landfall near New Orleans, Louisiana during the early morning hours of Tuesday, linger over the Gulf Coast states for midweek and then head toward the Carolinas Thursday into Friday as a cold front also moves through the region.
We will need to keep a close watch on the latest forecast and track of Sally through the workweek, as there’s a real risk for heavy rain and flash flooding
Hope you have a great week!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
