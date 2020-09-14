CMS Foundation raises money for 10,000+ students to get internet, moves closer to $3.2M goal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For now, 16,000 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools families report they don’t have solid internet access, but the CMS Foundation is hoping to get students access as soon as possible.
With a goal of raising $3.2 million, Executive Director Sonja Gantt says the community has stepped up tremendously, to help achieve their goal.
Last week, the City of Charlotte donated $1 million to the fundraiser, meaning the foundation is just $1.2 million shy of their goal.
This is how the system works for the funds according to Gantt; the purchase of the hot spot device is happening because of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools investment.
The $2 million the foundation has raised thus far is enough money to provide 10,000 students with 12 months of service for their device.
Gantt says the money the foundation raises isn’t to purchase device, but they are raising money to provide the internet service.
The restriction on the state coronavirus relief funds used by the school district could only be used to purchase devices, says Gantt.
“Think of it as CMS paying for the phone," says Gantt. "Now [the foundation] raises the dollars for the monthly service that allows you to use the phone.”
Aside from raising money for hot spots, CMS has also provided two mobile school bus hot spot locations for students to use across the county.
CMS says as of now, they do not have plans to expand to add more mobile hot spot bus locations.
For resources on how to donate towards initiatives with the CMS foundation, you can find those resources here.
