CMPD: Man killed during armed robbery in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man was killed during a robbery in northeast Charlotte Monday afternoon.
The incident happened on Sandburg Avenue in the University City area. Shortly after 4:18 p.m., CMPD officers responded to reports of an armed robbery.
When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say detectives are not currently looking for any other subjects involved.
Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
